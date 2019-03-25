Aldridge powers Spurs over Celtics to continue hot streak

San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge exploded against the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Sunday.

The Spurs big man totalled 48 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in San Antonio's 115-96 win. He showcased his signature mid-range game along the way.

San Antonio have now won 10 of their last 12 games. The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference, but are just a half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz and only one game behind the fifth-placed Los Angeles Clippers so they have a great chance to move up the standings.

Boston, who have lost four straight games, are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics had a cold outing offensively, as Marcus Smart led the team with 14 points.

Brilliant Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 35 points in the Indiana Pacers' 124-88 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Lou Williams tallied 29 points and seven assists to help the Clippers top the New York Knicks 124-113.

James Harden's 28 points led the Houston Rockets to a 113-90 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Misery for Monk

Malik Monk scored three points on one-of-five shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 115-114 win over the Raptors in Toronto.

Ludicrous Lamb

Jeremy Lamb knocked down a ridiculous half-court buzzer-beater to seal the deal for Charlotte.

Giannis Antetokounmpo eluded Larry Nance Jr. with a spin move and finished with authority in the Milwaukee Bucks' 127-105 thrashing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sunday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 124-113 New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks 127-105 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 124-88 Denver Nuggets

Charlotte Hornets 115-114 Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets 113-90 New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs 115-96 Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors 121-114 Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 Sacramento Kings

Nets at Trail Blazers

This matchup features two All-Star point guards in D'Angelo Russell and Damian Lillard. Brooklyn and Portland are both in the playoff picture. Each team have dangerous backcourts that can fill it up in a hurry.