×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Aldridge powers Spurs over Celtics to continue hot streak

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    25 Mar 2019, 09:38 IST
Aldridge-LaMarcus-USNews-Getty-FTR
LaMarcus Aldridge

San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge exploded against the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Sunday.

The Spurs big man totalled 48 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in San Antonio's 115-96 win. He showcased his signature mid-range game along the way.

San Antonio have now won 10 of their last 12 games. The Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference, but are just a half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz and only one game behind the fifth-placed Los Angeles Clippers so they have a great chance to move up the standings.

Boston, who have lost four straight games, are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics had a cold outing offensively, as Marcus Smart led the team with 14 points.

Brilliant Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 35 points in the Indiana Pacers' 124-88 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Lou Williams tallied 29 points and seven assists to help the Clippers top the New York Knicks 124-113.

Advertisement

James Harden's 28 points led the Houston Rockets to a 113-90 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

 

Misery for Monk

Malik Monk scored three points on one-of-five shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 115-114 win over the Raptors in Toronto. 

 

Ludicrous Lamb

Jeremy Lamb knocked down a ridiculous half-court buzzer-beater to seal the deal for Charlotte.

Giannis Antetokounmpo eluded Larry Nance Jr. with a spin move and finished with authority in the Milwaukee Bucks' 127-105 thrashing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sunday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 124-113 New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks 127-105 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 124-88 Denver Nuggets
Charlotte Hornets 115-114 Toronto Raptors
Houston Rockets 113-90 New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs 115-96 Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors 121-114 Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 Sacramento Kings

 

Nets at Trail Blazers

This matchup features two All-Star point guards in D'Angelo Russell and Damian Lillard. Brooklyn and Portland are both in the playoff picture. Each team have dangerous backcourts that can fill it up in a hurry.

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction- San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as San Antonio Spurs beat the Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
Aldridge's 48 lead Spurs past Celtics 115-96
RELATED STORY
Aldridge leads Spurs to 108-107 win over Grizzlies
RELATED STORY
Aldridge scores 56 in Spurs' double-OT win over Thunder
RELATED STORY
Aldridge, Spurs outlast Westbrook, Thunder 154-147 in 2OT
RELATED STORY
Spurs extend streak to 9 straight, beat Warriors 111-105
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Things to watch out from Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs clash
RELATED STORY
Spurs use 46-point third quarter to beat Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us