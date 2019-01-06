Balanced Raptors scoring leads to first victory over Bucks

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors claimed their first win over the Milwaukee Bucks this NBA season, securing a 123-116 victory on Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam had stellar offensive performances, contributing 30 points apiece. Serge Ibaka was right behind them with 25.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did everything he could to keep Milwaukee in the game, but it was not enough. He had 43 points and 18 rebounds in a losing effort.

The Bucks dropped to 27-11 but remain the top team in the East. Toronto's 29-12 record is good for second. The final regular-season matchup between these two teams will come on January 31, and it should be a good one.

Curry red-hot for Warriors

Stephen Curry scored 46 points and made 10 three-pointers in a close 127-123 Warriors win against the Kings in Sacramento.

James Harden extended his streak of games with at least 35 points to 10 by dropping 38 on Portland in a 110-101 loss for the Rockets.

Nikola Jokic scored 39 points and grabbed 12 boards as the Nuggets beat the Hornets 123-110.

Bad Barnes as Gasol also struggles

Harrison Barnes scored seven points on two-of-nine shooting in the Mavericks' 106-100 loss to the 76ers.

Marc Gasol scored six points on two-of-nine shooting as Memphis fell short to San Antonio 108-88.

Bridges delivers huge dunk

Miles Bridges used the open court to show off a powerful windmill dunk in Denver on the break.

GET THIS MAN IN THE #NBA DUNK CONTEST!



Miles Bridges around the for the JAM! pic.twitter.com/UhxnTX1Muf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 5, 2019

De'Aaron Fox's rush hour handles led to a crafty finish at the rim.

Saturday's results

Denver Nuggets 123-110 Charlotte Hornets

Utah Jazz 110-105 Detroit Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers 106-100 Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans 133-98 Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors 123-116 Milwaukee Bucks

San Antonio Spurs 108-88 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 110-101 Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors 127-123 Sacramento Kings

Pacers at Raptors

Indiana (26-12) are riding a six-game winning streak, and the last team they lost to was Toronto (29-12). The Raptors just beat the first-placed Bucks 123-116 in Toronto, despite a 43-point double-double from Antetokounmpo. The second- and third-placed teams in the Eastern Conference should have a competitive game.