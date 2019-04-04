Bamberg dethrone AEK to join Tenerife, Antwerp and Bologna in Final Four

Brose Bamberg celebrate reaching the semi-finals

Tyrese Rice was the hero as Brose Bamberg dramatically ended AEK's reign as Basketball Champions League holders to join Iberostar Tenerife, Telenet Giants Antwerp and Segafredo Virtus Bologna in the semi-finals.

Bamberg were beaten 69-67 in the second leg on Wednesday but progressed 138-136 on aggregate thanks to Rice's floater with only 5.5 seconds remaining on the clock.

Rice scored 25 points on the night and also had five assists to prevent AEK from securing back-to-back titles.

AEK opened up a 12-point lead in the final quarter but were unable to hold on, crashing out at the quarter-final stage.

Tenerife, winners of the inaugural tournament two years ago, overcame a first-leg deficit to go through with a resounding 81-64 home victory over Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem.

Jerusalem edged the first leg by two points, but they were soundly beaten in the reverse fixture to bow out 154-139 on aggregate, Tim Abromaitis pouring in 21 points for the Spanish side.

Antwerp defeated Nizhny Novgorod 66-61 (149-129 on aggregate), while Bologna overcame an eight-point deficit to oust Nanterre 92 - winning the second leg 73-58 and the tie 148-141.

The draw has not yet been made for the Final Four ties, which will be played on May 3.