Brown stars but says Celtics 'have to get better'

Jaylen Brown says the Boston Celtics "have to get better" despite recording a fifth successive win on Friday with a 129-117 defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown equalled his career-best points tally with 34 and added nine rebounds and two assists as he and Jayson Tatum (30 points) combined to keep Boston within reach of the table-topping Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers never recovered from a first period which they finished 11 points in arrears, although Brown was still demanding more afterwards ahead of Saturday's clash with reigning NBA champions the Toronto Raptors.

The 23-year-old told reporters: "We definitely have to continue to have the right balance and make the right plays and the right reads, and continue to get better.

"We still have our best day in front of us as a team. We have to continue to strive and make it less about the opponent and more about us.

"We have to get better. We are looking to be a team playing defense into the postseason this year, so every game counts and every game is a chance to get better. Every game is an opportunity, and we have to make sure we seize it."

Brown has certainly seized his opportunities recently, his performance on Friday coming hot on the heels of a 30-point display against the Raptors on Christmas Day.

Asked if he was playing with increased confidence at the moment, he replied: "The same confidence that I always have. I’m just coming out there and trying to be aggressive and try to find ways to win, really."

Defeat left Cleveland with a 9-22 record and coach John Beilein casting envious eyes in counterpart Brad Stevens' direction.

Beilein said: "Every time I watch Boston, I'm very envious of what they have out there and remind myself they were much like us five years ago.

"They just have so many, four guys out there that are explosive, can score at any time."