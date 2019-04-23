×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bucks complete sweep of Pistons, Jazz hold off Rockets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    23 Apr 2019, 10:58 IST
Giannis-Antetokounmpo-USNews-042219-ftr-getty.jpg
Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks became the second team to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday.

The Bucks topped the Pistons 127-104 in Detroit to complete a first-round sweep, giving them their first playoff series win since 2000-01.

Giannis Antetokounmpo followed up a subpar game-three performance with a game-high 41 points and nine rebounds in game four.

Blake Griffin did all he could to keep the Pistons alive, totalling 22 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks advance to face the Celtics in the second round. Boston knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs last season in a seven-game series.

Meanwhile, Utah are not out of the race just yet.

The Jazz beat the Rockets 107-91 in game four on Monday, preventing Houston's closeout. 

Utah dominated on the boards and grabbed 17 more rebounds than Houston. They also forced 15 turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 31 points and had a late dunk that helped seal his team's victory.

Advertisement

James Harden bounced back from a poor shooting night and posted 30 points of his own.

The Jazz have a difficult task ahead of them, as they will have to stay hot and beat the Rockets in the Toyota Center on Wednesday in game five.

 

Jackson efforts not enough for Pistons

Reggie Jackson recorded a team-high 26 points and seven assists in Detroit's loss.

Jae Crowder posted 23 points for the Jazz.

 

Smith struggles

Ish Smith scored two points on one-of-six shooting for the Pistons.

Clint Capela scored four points on one-of-six shooting for the Rockets.

 

Gigantic Giannis

Antetokounmpo converted a double clutch finish through contact over Andre Drummond.

Thunder at Trail Blazers

Oklahoma City were the first team to drop a game at home in this series on Sunday. Now, the Thunder have no choice but to beat the Trail Blazers in Portland. If they do not, their season is over.

Advertisement
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from NBA Playoffs - April 17th - James Harden and the Houston Rockets annihilate the Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
Celtics start strong, Harden leads Rockets past Jazz
RELATED STORY
Celtics rally for win over Pacers, Bucks pull away from Pistons
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz - Game 3
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 42 but Rockets fall to Bucks, Kuzma leads LeBron-less Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons - Game 3
RELATED STORY
Bucks down Rockets, Clippers clinch playoff spot
RELATED STORY
NBA Box Score, 16th Jan 2019: Celtics beat Raptors, Nets upset Rockets and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz - Game 4
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us