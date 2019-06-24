Chris Paul addresses trade rumours, says he's 'happy' with Rockets

Chris Paul does not want to leave the Houston Rockets.

During a recent meeting with reporters, the 34-year-old guard addressed a report that said he asked the Rockets to move him because his relationship with star James Harden is "unsalvageable".

"I never asked for a trade," Paul said on Sunday, via the Houston Chronicle.

"I never demanded a trade … I'll be in Houston. I'm happy about that. I'm very happy about that. I'm good."

Paul, who has three years and $125million remaining on his contract, averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 58 games for the Rockets last season.

He shot 41.9 per cent from the field and 35.8 per cent from three-point range.

The Rockets finished with a 53-29 record but fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the Western Conference semi-finals. Golden State have eliminated Houston from the playoffs in two straight years.

"There's only one team that wins at the end of the year, you know what I mean?" Paul said. "Since I went to Houston, from day one, it's been about winning games. It's always about winning games."

Austin Rivers also called the reported rift between Paul and Harden "fake news" while general manager Daryl Morey forcefully denied that there was a trade request.

The Rockets will reportedly pursue Jimmy Butler this offseason and have also discussed dealing center Clint Capela to the Boston Celtics. Rivers will be a free agent.