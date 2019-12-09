Davis dominates for Lakers, Doncic passes Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis dominated in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Luka Doncic passed a streak of Michael Jordan's in the NBA.

Davis' 50-point haul saw the Lakers power past the Timberwolves 142-125 on Sunday.

He went an incredible 20-of-29 from the field, while LeBron James had a double-double of 32 points and 13 assists.

The Lakers are 21-3 and on a four-match winning streak.

Doncic went past a streak of Jordan's in the Dallas Mavericks' 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The guard had 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for his 19th straight game of 20-5-5, while Jordan turned in 18 consecutive in March 1989.

Make it 19 consecutive games with 20+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST for Luka Doncic, the longest streak since 1976! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lT9tyFzg2g — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2019

Clippers stars step up

Kawhi Leonard (34 points and 11 rebounds) and Paul George (27 points) saw the Los Angeles Clippers past the Washington Wizards 135-119.

Trae Young delivered again for the Atlanta Hawks, his 30 points, nine assists and six rebounds enough in a 122-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Tyler Herro had 27 points off the bench as the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 110-105 after overtime.

Raptors struggle

The Toronto Raptors struggled in a 110-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Marc Gasol (0-of-six) finished without a point in 30 minutes, while Pascal Siakam went seven-of-18 for his 16 points.

Dynamic Davis

Davis was dominant in the Lakers' victory.

Season-high 50 PTS.

20-29 FGM.

7 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL.@AntDavis23 records his 4th career 50-point game as the @Lakers improve to 21-3 on the season! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/wPBXSJ46Xb — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2019

Sunday's results

Brooklyn Nets 105-102 Denver Nuggets

Atlanta Hawks 122-107 Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat 110-105 Chicago Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers 110-104 Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers 135-119 Washington Wizards

Sacramento Kings 110-106 Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder 108-96 Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers 142-125 Minnesota Timberwolves

Clippers at Pacers

The Clippers (17-7) back up with a trip to Indiana, where the Pacers (15-8) are 9-2 at home this season.