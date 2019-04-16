×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Doc Rivers thanks stranger for returning $2k he dropped on street

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    16 Apr 2019, 08:16 IST
Clippers coach Doc Rivers
Clippers coach Doc Rivers

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers almost lost some serious cash prior to Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Rivers told reporters a stranger returned $2,000 he dropped while walking in the streets of San Francisco ahead of Monday's clash.

"I reached in my pocket to grab my phone," Rivers said. "Unbeknownst to me, I dropped about two grand on the floor, on the street and kept walking, didn't know it.

"The guy tapped me on the back and said 'Yo, that's your money.' I don't know a lot of places that that would happen, but it happened today. So whoever that was, you could've had free tickets if you hadn't run away."

Perhaps Rivers' good fortune can carry over to Los Angeles to help the Clippers even things up with the Warriors.

The Clippers fell short to Golden State 121-104 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday.

Golden State are the top seed in the Western Conference, so the eighth-seeded Clippers will likely find advancing to the next round challenging.

If the Clippers cannot steal one game in Oakland, they will have to bank on strong performances at Staples Center to stay afloat.

Omnisport
NEWS
Doc Rivers denies Lakers coaching rumors
RELATED STORY
Clippers coach Rivers denies report he's interested in Lakers job
RELATED STORY
Top 10 NBA coach salaries of all time
RELATED STORY
Clippers beat Hornets 128-109 for 9th straight time at home
RELATED STORY
Gallinari scores 27 as Clippers rally for victory over Bulls
RELATED STORY
Warriors draft first woman player into NBA 2K esports league
RELATED STORY
Basketball Skills: Street Basketball Magic | Conman
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best basketball games online
RELATED STORY
Jazz beat Clips 129-109 for 1st 5-game win streak of season
RELATED STORY
Clippers beat up on Suns again, win 121-111
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us