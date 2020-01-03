Doncic dominates for Mavs, Clippers win again

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic inspired the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA on Thursday, while the Los Angeles Clippers cruised again.

Doncic's 31 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists saw the Mavericks past the Brooklyn Nets 123-111.

Seth Curry provided plenty of support off the bench with 25 points on nine-of-13 shooting.

The Clippers eased to a 126-112 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 30 points, but it was the Clippers' bench that did most of the damage.

Montrezl Harrell (23 points), Lou Williams (22) and JaMychal Green (12 points and 12 rebounds) impressed.

Awesome Adebayo leads Heat

Bam Adebayo had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds in the Miami Heat's 84-76 win against the Toronto Raptors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 25 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 109-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

A double-double from Rudy Gobert (17 points and 12 rebounds) saw the Utah Jazz past the Chicago Bulls 102-98.

Poor Pistons

Detroit's starters struggled against the Clippers. The Pistons' starting line-up – Tony Snell, Sekou Doumbouya, Andre Drummond, Svi Mykhailiuk and Tim Frazier – went 14-of-43 from the field in the loss.

Spellman's slam

Golden State Warriors forward Omari Spellman delivered a huge dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Omari Spellman drives and rocks the rim in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/vwR27CaJ3Z — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2020

Thursday's results

Charlotte Hornets 109-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets 124-116 Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat 84-76 Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz 102-98 Chicago Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves 99-84 Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks 123-111 Brooklyn Nets

Oklahoma City Thunder 109-103 San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings 128-123 Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers 126-112 Detroit Pistons

Pelicans at Lakers

Flying high atop the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers (27-7) host the New Orleans Pelicans (11-23) on Friday. The Pelicans are on a four-game winning streak.