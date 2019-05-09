×
Durant out of Game 6 - Warriors coach Kerr

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    09 May 2019, 18:52 IST
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant's status for Game 6 with the Houston Rockets is officially up in the air, but Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is in no doubt the star forward will not play on Friday.

Durant is scheduled to have an MRI exam on Thursday after limping out of the Warriors' 104-99 Game 5 win on Wednesday, which gave them a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semi-final series.

The Warriors described his injury as a right calf strain, which Durant appeared to suffer late in the third quarter after attempting a mid-range jump shot. He landed awkwardly, without any contact, and then reached for his lower leg.

"He's not going to play Game 6," Kerr told The Athletic. "We can all pretend and just say he's doubtful. But he's not playing Game 6."

If the Warriors lose Game 6, attention would turn to Durant's potential availability for a decisive Game 7, for which the defending champions would have homecourt advantage.

"Maybe he can bounce back soon, and we can win another game in this series and move forward and maybe get him back," Kerr  told NBC Sports Bay Area after the game. "But we'll see how it all pans out."

Durant scored 22 points and added five rebounds in 32 minutes before leaving the game.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been fantastic so far this postseason, averaging 34.2 points while shooting 51.3 per cent from the field and 41.6 per cent from three-point range in the playoffs.

