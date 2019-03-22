×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ellington, Drummond lead Pistons past Suns, 118-98

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    22 Mar 2019, 10:32 IST
AP Image

PHOENIX (AP) — Wayne Ellington scored 23 points and the Detroit Pistons made 17 3-pointers in a 118-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

The Pistons turned a five-point lead early in the fourth quarter into a 13-point advantage in a span of less than two minutes, featuring two dunks by Andre Drummond. Drummond finished with 16 points and 19 rebounds.

Blake Griffin, who was rested for Detroit's loss at Cleveland on Monday, returned and struggled with his shot, going just 4 of 17. But he finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Detroit outscored Phoenix 31-18 in the fourth quarter. The Pistons have won three of four and are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference after 71 games played.

Devin Booker scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half for the Suns, who have lost four of five. Deandre Ayton added 20 points.

Suns forward Josh Jackson left the game with 5:45 left in the third quarter after leaping to block Thon Maker's shot attempt at the rim and landing awkwardly on his right ankle. Jackson got up and was helped off the court, and his injury was announced as a sprained ankle.

The Suns got off to a strong start, making 13 of 19 shots in the first quarter for a 32-29 lead. Booker scored 15 points in the quarter on 6-of-7 shooting.

Back-to-back 3s from Luke Kennard off the Pistons bench gave Detroit an early second-quarter lead, but neither team led by more than five points throughout the first half. Kennard finished with 16 points.

Ellington, who earlier in the season was traded to the Suns but bought out before ever suiting up in Phoenix colors, had 13 first-half points.

Advertisement

Ayton scored 14 first-half points on 6-of-8 shooting, and the Suns led 60-58 at the break.

Ellington's 3 over a double-team gave the Pistons an 81-72 lead with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

The Suns turned the ball over 19 times for the game, and one led to Drummond's transition dunk with 9:34 to play in the fourth quarter for a 93-84 lead.

'BOOK' A SELFIE

A fan sitting courtside got a perfectly timed photo of himself with the court in the background, and Booker — walking by at the exact moment — looking at the camera.

CELEBRATING BASEBALL

Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks attended Thursday's game, with outfielders Adam Jones and Steven Souza Jr. taking part in a 3-point shooting contest for charity between the first and second quarters. Outfielder David Peralta also attended, sitting courtside.

TIP-INS

PISTONS: Detroit has won five straight against the Suns. ... Former Suns guard Ish Smith had 11 points in 24 minutes. ... Griffin was assessed a technical foul early in the third quarter moments after he'd been called for an offensive foul.

SUNS: F Kelly Oubre Jr. missed his second straight game with a left thumb sprain. ... G Tyler Johnson missed his fourth straight game with a sore right knee. ... F-C Richaun Holmes was cleared to play before the game and returned after missing two games with a strained quadriceps. He took a nasty spill trying to block Griffin's shot in the first quarter, landing neck-first on the court, but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Suns: At Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
Sexton scores 27, leads Cavaliers past Pistons 126-119
RELATED STORY
Drummond, Griffin lead Pistons over Pacers 113-109
RELATED STORY
Pistons survive Blake Griffin's ejection, top Hawks 125-122
RELATED STORY
Griffin, Drummond lead Pistons over Curry, Warriors 111-102
RELATED STORY
Griffin scores 28, Pistons top Bulls for 5th straight win
RELATED STORY
Drummond, Griffin lead Pistons to 107-88 rout of Bulls
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons 
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
Pistons reach 7th in East, top reeling Heat 119-96
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us