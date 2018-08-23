Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
George: Lakers fuming over talks snub

Omnisport
NEWS
News
93   //    23 Aug 2018, 19:46 IST
George-Paul-USNews-063018-ftr-getty
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George

Paul George claims the Los Angeles Lakers were "p****d" not to be given a chance to sign him before he agreed a new contract with Oklahoma City Thunder.

The five-time NBA All-Star forward last month signed a multi-year deal to remain with the Thunder after being linked with his hometown team the Lakers.

George says the Lakers were unimpressed that he snubbed them without holding talks.

"L.A. was pissed at me," George said on the “Short Story Long” podcast. "I didn't give Magic [Johnson] a [meeting], which I understand. But at that point, I knew I wanted to give it another shot. I didn't want to prolong it and waste people's time."

Many presumed George would choose the Lakers as the team made a run at LeBron James and were routinely linked to Kawhi Leonard before he was shipped to the Toronto Raptors.

But George said his year alongside Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City was enough to convince him to sign a four-year, $137 million contract to stay with the Thunder.

"Coming down to free agency, I didn't want to waste any time," he said. "I wanted to give it another shot. I gave them one year. We played well against the best teams. I wanted to give it a real shot."

Omnisport
NEWS
