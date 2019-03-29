×
Giannis 'ready to play' despite ankle issue

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    29 Mar 2019, 16:12 IST
Giannis Antetokounmpo - cropped
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he wants to play as many games as possible, despite his troublesome right ankle issue flaring up in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo collided with Garrett Temple in the fourth quarter and fell down clutching the ankle he had sprained earlier this month, before spending the remainder of the contest on the sidelines.

Having missed two games due to the initial injury, the MVP candidate is eager not to be sidelined again.

"I'm definitely working on it [the ankle] on a daily basis, trying to get it healthy, stronger and trying to get my mobility back," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the Clippers game.

"It's not going to be easy. Usually when you sprain your ankle, you tweak your ankle, you stay out for two, three, four games. But I don't like missing games, so I [have] got to work through it while playing and try to get my strength with our practices. I'll be ready to play until coach tells me not to play.

"I think the coaching staff, Bud [head coach Mike Budenholzer] and the medical staff have done a great job knowing when to pull me away from a game. I trust them.

"It doesn't matter if I am going through pain or I don't feel good. I am always prepared to play the game. There are going to be some days I am going to play with pain. There's going to be a lot of days I'm stubborn and saying I want to go play, but Coach Bud is like, 'No, you are not going to play.' I think they've done a great job keeping me healthy all year."

Budenholzer added: "I think we all are hoping he can push through or be healthy going forward. We'll just see how he's feeling and either bring out the bubble wrap or keep playing."

The Bucks, who remain firmly on course for the top seeding in the Eastern Conference, are next in action against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
