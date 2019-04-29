Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine injured in shooting

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 29 Apr 2019, 00:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Corey Ballentine

The New York Giants' sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine has been injured in a shooting, while his former Washburn University team-mate Dwane Simmons was killed.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire around 00:45 local time in Topeka, Kansas. Officers told television station WIBW 13 that Simmons, 23, died from a gunshot wound, while Ballentine was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Washburn president Jerry Farley confirmed Simmons' death and Ballentine's injuries in a letter to the school on Sunday.

The Giants also released a statement that read: "We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital.

"Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and team-mates and the rest of the Washburn community."

Statement from the #NYGiants: We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community. — New York Giants (@Giants) April 28, 2019

The Giants selected cornerback Ballentine with the 180th pick of this year's draft.

"I'm sure you have heard it a lot, but this is something I have always dreamed of," Ballentine, 23, said after he was picked up.

"It took me back to the moment when I got recruited to college and I told my coaches this is something I wanted to do, I wanted to go to the NFL. We were all kind of giggling and here the moment is, I'm getting the call from the New York Giants.

"It's just surreal because I didn't know how I was going to do it, I know I wanted to do it, I just didn't know how. Now that the moment is here, I'm trying to soak it in really."