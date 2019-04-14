×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

It's pretty special - Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen's postseason threes record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    14 Apr 2019, 14:18 IST
curry - Cropped
Stephen Curry against the Clippers

Stephen Curry reflected on a "pretty special" achievement after surpassing the legendary Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader for postseason three-pointers.

The superstar point guard was in top form as the Golden State Warriors earned a 121-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series at Oracle Arena.

Curry trailed Allen by seven heading into Sunday's encounter and drained his eighth in the third quarter to take his postseason threes to 386.

It has taken Curry just seven trips to the playoffs to break the record, in comparison to 11 for Allen, and he was in buoyant mood.

"That's pretty special. I mean, I always talk about longevity and the all-time great shooters. Ray Allen, Reggie Miller - anytime we can pass them in the record books, it's pretty special," Curry said.

"I shot a lot of [three-pointers], so I got to make a lot of them.

"The way I play, the shots I take, obviously have confidence every time you rise up, but to be in the same category and to pass a guy like Ray Allen and all the iconic moments he's had in playoff games and Finals games and all that type of stuff, it's pretty surreal.

"So [I'm] definitely honoured and grateful for those opportunities. I always joke, though: I shoot a lot of threes. I'd better make a lot of them."

Advertisement

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was astounded by the achievement of Curry, who had 38 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

"That's remarkable, given that he's kind of right in his prime," he said. "He's got a lot of years left."

Golden State forward Draymond Green believes the argument over who is the greatest shooter in NBA history has now been closed.

"I don't think there's much argument when anyone says he's the greatest shooter of all time," Green said. 

"I don't know if you can find many people to argue that."

Omnisport
NEWS
Warriors star Curry sets NBA record
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable Threes: James Harden
RELATED STORY
Warriors in control of their own destiny, says Curry
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry: Greatest 3 Point shooter of all time
RELATED STORY
3 Games in which Stephen Curry went off from the three-point line
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 2nd, 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from injury, Stephen Curry names his all-time NBA top 5 and more
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Stephen Curry is an anomaly unlike any we've ever seen before
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with Most 3s in a Single Game in NBA Playoffs History 
RELATED STORY
Curry wants game ball signed by Miller and Allen after going third in three-pointers made
RELATED STORY
Warriors star Stephen Curry rested for Mavericks game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us