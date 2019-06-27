×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kanter says Williamson is 'overhyped', calls him 'Julius Randle with hops'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    27 Jun 2019, 04:10 IST
Enes-Kanter-USNews-051219-ftr-getty.jpg
Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter is making headlines for saying something controversial once again, this time about Zion Williamson.

The Portland Trail Blazers center has never been shy about expressing his views and unleashed his latest hot take during a stop on the Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday.

Kanter played down the talent of Williamson, who was taken with the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I like Zion Williamson," Cowherd tells Kanter. "He can pass, he's big, he's strong. I think he's got a magnetism – you think he's overrated."

"I kind of feel like he's overhyped," Kanter responded. "I feel like he's Julius Randle with hops."

Randle is a solid player in his own right. He had an excellent year for the Pelicans in 2018-19, putting up career-highs in points per game (21.4) and three-point percentage (34) to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. 

Randle had a monster game when Kanter and the Trail Blazers came to town with a stat-line of 45 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. 

He was not having any of it, using Twitter to remind Kanter of his dominant performance and telling him to "relax bro".

Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 26th: Lakers have no chance of signing Kawhi Leonard, New York Knicks want Julius Randle and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, June 17th: Kyrie Irving to the Lakers remains a possibility, Julius Randle could leave Pelicans and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: How Zion Williamson will fit with the Pelicans
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 21st: Lakers and Celtics want Nikola Vucevic, Zion Williamson headlines NBA draft and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 Players that are likely to leave the New Orleans Pelicans this summer
RELATED STORY
New Orleans Pelicans: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
Anthony Davis Trade: What this means for the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade: 3 Alternative options to Anthony Davis this summer
RELATED STORY
Randle and Holiday rally Pelicans to 115-112 win over Jazz
RELATED STORY
Randle scores 22, Pelicans beat Suns 130-116
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us