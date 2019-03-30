Kerr perplexed by 'mind-boggling' officiating

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr was baffled by "mind-boggling" officiating in the Golden State Warriors' 131-130 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry also took aim at referee Marat Kogut.

The Warriors are level with the Denver Nuggets with 51-24 records at the top of the NBA Western Conference after a dramatic loss at Target Center on Friday.

Golden State felt aggrieved with some of the decisions made, none more so than when Durant was on target with a three-pointer to tie the game with 4.4 seconds to play, only for the referee to blow for a foul by Minnesota's Keita Bates-Diop when the forward was in the act of shooting.

Head coach Kerr said: "Did I think it was [a foul] before the shot? I just watched the replay. He caught and he shot - it's a four-point play.

"I don't know what else to say. Kind of mind-boggling. You catch and you go up for a shot, and you get fouled in any league - any league - that's a good bucket and a free throw. Any league, not just the NBA."

The Warriors were also stunned when Anthony Tolliver threw a pass over Karl-Anthony Towns' head with only 0.5 seconds remaining, but the officials adjudged Durant to have fouled the center, who won it by making the first free throw.

Durant said: "Marat was his name? He was the best player on the floor tonight. He made sure of that. He's so good with his whistle that he knew they were gonna foul me, and he called it right before I shot the ball. So he's one of the greatest refs of all time."

Two-time MVP Curry did not hold back with his criticism of Kogut after the Warriors were denied a third consecutive win.

Asked which he believed was the worst call, Curry replied: "You'd have to ask the MVP of tonight, Marat Kogut."

Curry added: "It's just tough when your effort like that gets sabotaged. I've been back there looking at those calls over and over and over again and still don't understand either one of them. KD [should have got a] four-point play which puts pressure on them with four seconds left to get a bucket.

"And at the end of the game, nobody wants to see a game end like that. A crazy pass that had no chance of being caught and a soft foul that should never have been called to decide the game."