Kerr: Thompson said he'll be fine after leaving Warriors win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    03 Jun 2019, 08:58 IST
Thompson-Klay-USNews-060219-ftr-getty
Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson said he will be "fine" after sustaining a hamstring problem in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, according to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Thompson left Sunday's series-equalling 109-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors with left hamstring tightness in the fourth quarter and did not return.

The 29-year-old appeared to suffer the injury with a little more than eight minutes to play in the final period after landing awkwardly as he attempted a three-pointer.

Asked about Thompson – who began limping before heading to the locker room in Toronto – Kerr told reporters: "Klay said he'll be fine.

"But Klay could be half dead and he'd say he's fine. We'll see. He pulled his hamstring. Said it's minor."

Thompson recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before the injury. He knocked down four of six three-point attempts as the Warriors levelled the series at 1-1.

Warriors center Kevon Looney also left Game 2 with a chest bruise. Kevin Durant has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State's victory against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

