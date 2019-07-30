×
Lakers' Davis: Not winning a title would be one of my biggest failures

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    30 Jul 2019, 06:38 IST
davis-anthony-07292019-getty-ftr.jpg
Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he will view his career as a failure if he does not win an NBA championship.

Davis swapped the New Orleans Pelicans for the Lakers in a blockbuster trade and the six-time All-Star is eyeing his first title.

Preparing for his first season with the Lakers, Davis told ESPN: "I don't think I have a failure that I've had yet.

"Obviously at the end of my career if I don't win a championship that would be, I would feel that's one of my biggest failures. But right now, I still have a lot to do in this world on and off the court.

"So, I don't feel like I've failed in anything. I think I just continue to do it over until I succeed at it."

Davis joined the Lakers after a deal that sent Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, three first-round picks and a pick swap to the Pelicans.

He has yet to come close to NBA glory after New Orleans made the playoffs in just two of his seven seasons there. The furthest Davis went was to the second round in 2017-18 when the Pelicans lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Davis will now partner up with LeBron James and a handful of other top talents with the hopes of returning Los Angeles to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

That is also a priority for newly appointed head coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka.

"For us, anything short of a championship is not success," Pelinka said at Davis' introductory press conference. "We have to learn from last season, because we didn't win a championship. A lot of that went into the construction of the roster this year."

In addition to Davis, the Lakers also landed Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley to bolster the team's chances in the Western Conference.

