Lakers forward Ingram expected to make full recovery for next season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Mar 2019, 03:54 IST
ingram-brandon-10212018-getty-ftr
Brandon Ingram

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Ingram is likely to miss the remainder of this campaign due to a deep venous thrombosis in his arm, but the Lakers revealed on that he had undergone successful surgery.

A potential return next term comes as good news for Los Angeles and the 21-year-old, with the injury seen as potentially career-threatening.

Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh was forced to retire with a similar condition.

Ingram missed two games with a shoulder problem before being diagnosed and has battled a variety of ailments this season, including lingering ankle pain.

He has averaged 18.3 points, 3.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 52 games this year.

The Lakers have lost eight of their last 10 games and appear unlikely to make the postseason. A healthy Ingram could prove to be critical to their success in 2019-20.

 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
