Lamar Jackson on the Browns interviewing Greg Roman: They need to chill out

Lamar Jackson says the Cleveland Browns need to "chill out" after interviewing Greg Roman, with the Baltimore Ravens needing him to focus on their pursuit of a third Super Bowl win.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Roman spoke with the Browns, who are looking for a new head coach after firing Freddie Kitchens last week, on Thursday.

However, quarterback Jackson, named on the first-team All-Pro squad by the Associated Press on Friday, says Roman has enough on his plate as the Ravens - top seeds in the AFC - gear up for the NFL playoffs.

"They need to chill out," Jackson said when asked about the Browns' interest in Roman. "We got something to do right now.

"We need him to focus because we need to focus. We're trying to get somewhere. You guys are going to have your own turn when the season is over with."

Quizzed if he had told Roman what he thinks about the issue, he replied: "Nah, he should know that."

Jackson says a playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers last year in his rookie season has given him extra motivation to avoid more postseason heartbreak.

He said after the Ravens' last practice session of their bye week: "That game still motivates me. I still haven't played my second playoff game yet.

"That game is over with. We've been having a great year this year. We just got to keep it going. I want a Super Bowl. I'm not worried about that. That was my rookie season."