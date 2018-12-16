×
LeBron, Ball first Lakers team-mates with triple-doubles in same game since 1982

16 Dec 2018
LeBronBallcropped
Los Angeles Lakers duo LeBron James and Lonzo Ball

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball achieved something not seen at the Los Angeles Lakers since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were gracing the court.

James and Ball became the first Lakers team-mates since 1982 to tally triple-doubles in the same NBA game as Los Angeles defeated the Charlotte Hornets 128-100.

Lakers superstar and four-time MVP James had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 75th career triple-double, while Ball tallied 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to go with five steals.

The last Lakers to accomplish the feat? It was Johnson (26/16/12) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19/10/10).

James and Ball are the first team-mates to each register triple-doubles in the same game since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter in 2007.

