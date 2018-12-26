×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LeBron disagrees with Durant, doesn't think it's ever been 'toxic' around him

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    26 Dec 2018, 05:19 IST
James-LeBron-USNews-122518-ftr-getty
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James disagrees with the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant.

Durant said earlier this month that playing on a team with James is a "toxic" environment.

But, James told ESPN on Monday he does not believe those comments are true.

"I don't feel like it's ever been toxic around me," James said. "And when I hear 'toxic', I automatically thought, 'toxic' is like you don't want to be around that because it's almost like a fatal disease."

James said he and his family were angry when they initially heard about Durant’s comments.

However, James said he received a phone call from Durant where "he apologised [for] how it came out".

"We talked about it," James said. "He mentioned how he felt and how he felt the story took a twist. And as a man, I don't hold on to things too long. I'm too happy in my life right now, and I don't hold on to anything that will take away from my happiness."

James is averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in his first season in Los Angeles. He has shot 51.8 per cent from the field and 36 per cent from three-point range.

James and Durant will matchup for the first time in 2018-19 when the Lakers (19-14) face the Warriors (23-11) on Tuesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA 18/19: Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is jealous of...
RELATED STORY
Durant: It's difficult to play with LeBron James
RELATED STORY
NBA: Why Kevin Durant won't be joining LeBron James in...
RELATED STORY
LeBron James vs Kevin Durant: A complete comparison
RELATED STORY
Will Kevin Durant ever return to the OKC Thunder?
RELATED STORY
Did Kevin Durant really ruin the NBA?
RELATED STORY
Why we should stop taking LeBron James for granted
RELATED STORY
"Kevin Durant is the only unstoppable player in the...
RELATED STORY
Chris Broussard believes Kevin Durant and LeBron James...
RELATED STORY
LeBron and Durant? I'm the NBA's best – Davis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us