×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Longtime Clippers fan Crystal will be analyst for 1 game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    21 Dec 2018, 09:18 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler was approached two months ago with a special request. A longtime season-ticket holder asked team president Gillian Zucker if he could call a game on television with Lawler and honor his 40 seasons with the club.

Lawler apprehensively said yes, until he found out it wasn't just any season-ticket holder. It happens to be one that has hosted the Academy Awards nine times.

Billy Crystal, who has been the team's most well-known fan through the good times and bad, will be the analyst for the Jan. 31 game against the Lakers.

"They told me he really wants to do it," Lawler said before the Clippers faced Dallas on Thursday night. "He has been a fan forever and he wants to take his time to pay his respects for my longtime service to the club."

Crystal has been a season-ticket holder since 1985, when the team played at the old LA Sports Arena. Lawler said the two have spent a lot of time over the years talking basketball and that it will be a fun experience doing it on television.

"It will be a big game and the building will be electric. He's done the Academy Awards for nine years so he can handle our broadcast," Lawler said.

Crystal isn't the only guest analyst who will work with Lawler this season. Mike Fratello, Hubie Brown and Bill Walton — who are all former partners of Lawler — will return for some games.

"Ralph is a fantastic broadcaster and a wonderful man," Crystal told the Clippers' website. "I'm looking forward to calling a game with him. He's a Hall of Famer in my book."

Associated Press
NEWS
NBA-best Raptors hand Clippers worst loss of season, 123-99
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Toronto Raptors'...
RELATED STORY
Clippers' Beverley fined $25K for throwing basketball at fan
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers -...
RELATED STORY
Williams out for Clippers against Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players the Clippers need to trade away
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Oklahoma City...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Clippers vs Portland Trail...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the San Antonio Spurs'...
RELATED STORY
Clippers buckled under Raptors pressure - Rivers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us