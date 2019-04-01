×
March Madness: Five key stats from Michigan State's upset of Duke

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    01 Apr 2019, 05:56 IST
Kenny-Goins-USNews-033119-ftr-getty
Kenny Goins

Zion Williamson and Duke's season is over.

The top-seeded Blue Devils were upset by second-ranked Michigan State 68-67 in the Elite Eight on at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday.

Duke entered the regional finals as the favourite to win the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans took the lead on a three-pointer by Kenny Goins with a little less than 40 seconds to play.

But, the Blue Devils had a chance to tie the score on the next possession when RJ Barrett was fouled driving to the basket.

Barrett, however, missed the first free throw. He connected on the second before Michigan State inbounded the ball to Cassius Winston – who dribbled out the clock and sealed the victory.

 

Here are five key stats from Duke's loss:

— Michigan State star Winston tallied 20 points and 10 assists to lead his team to victory. He is just the third player in program history to register those numbers in an NCAA Tournament game. Magic Johnson and Draymond Green are the other two.

— Barrett and Williamson combined for 45 points in the loss. The other six Blue Devils who saw action scored just 22 total points.

— Michigan State attempted 13 more shots than Duke in the win. They connected on 42.9 per cent of those attempts. Duke turned the ball over 17 times, compared to the Spartans' seven.

— Duke struggled from three-point range all season long and Sunday was no exception. The Blue Devils knocked down just 33 per cent of their 21 three-point attempts. Williamson and fellow freshman Cam Reddish were both two-of-six from behind the arc.

— Williamson was the story of college basketball this season and is widely projected to be the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 26 points and 8.5 rebounds through his four NCAA Tournament games.

Omnisport
NEWS
