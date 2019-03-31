×
NBA breaks 3-point record for seventh consecutive season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
31 Mar 2019
AP Image

MIAMI (AP) — It's official: In the NBA, this was the year of the 3-pointer.

Again.

The NBA has set a record for 3-pointers made for the seventh consecutive year, after the 25,808th of the season was made Saturday night. The league is on pace for about an 8 percent rise in 3-pointers over last season — and 3s are getting made a staggering 57 percent more often than what was the case just five years ago.

The league record for total 3-pointers attempted was broken earlier this month, with 72,354 getting hoisted entering Saturday.

The first season where the NBA combined to make 15,000 3-pointers was 2009-10. The 20,000 plateau was broken just three seasons ago, and this season's total is on pace to end up just shy of 28,000.

