NBA stars react to Leonard's improbable game-winner

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard hit one of the craziest shots you will ever see in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday and NBA players could hardly contain their excitement.

With 4.2 seconds remaining, Leonard got the ball off the inbounds and worked his way to the corner.

He put a shot up and it looked short at first.

Then it bounced once, twice, three, then four times and finally fell, giving the Raptors a 92-90 win and sending them into the Eastern Conference finals.

Here are some of the best reactions, including from the likes of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 13, 2019

WoW! you got the juice now! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 13, 2019

Wow Kawhi — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 13, 2019

My lord me Leonard !!!!! — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) May 13, 2019

Biggest shot in Raptors history. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 13, 2019

That’s why you play to get home court Has to be top 2/3 game winning shots of all time maybe 1 — Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) May 13, 2019

Are you serious right now??????? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 13, 2019

That was a crazy shot — Lance Stephenson (@StephensonLance) May 13, 2019