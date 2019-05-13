×
NBA stars react to Leonard's improbable game-winner

Omnisport
NEWS
News
97   //    13 May 2019, 07:58 IST
Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard hit one of the craziest shots you will ever see in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday and NBA players could hardly contain their excitement.

With 4.2 seconds remaining, Leonard got the ball off the inbounds and worked his way to the corner.

He put a shot up and it looked short at first.

Then it bounced once, twice, three, then four times and finally fell, giving the Raptors a 92-90 win and sending them into the Eastern Conference finals.

Here are some of the best reactions, including from the likes of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

