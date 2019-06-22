×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nets considered 'front-runner' to sign Kevin Durant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    22 Jun 2019, 19:56 IST
KevinDurant-Cropped
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets should now be considered the leading candidates in the race to sign Kevin Durant in free agency, according to his friend and former team-mate Kendrick Perkins.

Durant can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $31.5million option with the Golden State Warriors and he has long been linked with the New York Knicks, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers.

But reports have suggested the Nets are increasingly growing in confidence as the race to sign the 30-year-old, who ruptured his Achilles in this month's NBA Finals, intensifies.

And Perkins, who played with Durant at the Oklahoma City Thunder between 2011 and 2015, added weight to that speculation.

"I think the Nets are the front-runner to land KD," Perkins told ESPN. "I think they're the front-runner – I absolutely do.

"I'm not ruling out the Knicks, but I think the Nets are the front-runners and people are not giving them their [respect]. Sources tell me that the Nets are the front-runner – we'll leave it at that."

Free agency begins on June 30 and Durant's situation is an intriguing one after his surgery, with Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who wants to keep the 10-time All Star, saying it is likely he will miss all of next season as he recovers. 

The Nets have also been linked with Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and Tobias Harris.

Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 7th: Brooklyn Nets want Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Warriors injury update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 15th: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could team up in New York, Boston Celtics hesitant to trade for Anthony Davis and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, April 25th: Clippers backed to beat Lakers in race to sign Kevin Durant, Jason Kidd's NBA return and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 2nd: Kevin Durant to consider Nets in free agency, James Harden injury update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Picking RJ Barrett key for Knicks after Kevin Durant's Achilles injury
RELATED STORY
New York Knicks Rumour Roundup: Kyrie Irving tipped to join, secret Kevin Durant meeting, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Brooklyn Nets’ might be occupying the driver’s seat in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 27th: Kevin Durant looks certain to join the Knicks, Jimmy Butler to stay in Philly and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 29th: Kevin Durant compared to Michael Jordan, James Harden unhappy with officials, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 6th, 2019: Kevin Durant to leave the Warriors, Westbrook makes history and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us