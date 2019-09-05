NFL news and notes: Elliott gets his extension, Brown finally picks helmet

Ezekiel Elliott

The day before the start of the NFL regular season was all about contracts, and there could be more to come this week.

Meanwhile, one player is taking the opportunity to remind people he will still looking for a job.

Three things that matter

Elliott ends holdout after getting Cowboys extension

Just hours after Jared Goff signed a record-breaking deal with the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott got the contract he has been holding out all offseason for — a six-year deal worth $90million in new money that included $50m guaranteed to make him the NFL's highest-paid running back.

The 24-year-old returned to Dallas on Tuesday and was back at practice with the team on Wednesday for the first time this year.

The Cowboys open the regular season against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Brown has his helmet, but is still left with fines

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown will wear a Xenith Shadow after previously sporting a Schutt AiR Advantage, which was no longer approved by the NFL because it was deemed outdated. Brown said the new helmet makes him feel "agile and comfortable" while also allowing for "better visibility."

Brown had filed two grievances against the league as he hoped to avoid wearing a new model, but he lost both hearings. Given he did not have proper headgear until now, he is left with more than $50,000 in fines he racked up for missing mandatory team activities while the equipment debacle was ongoing.

Foles dealing with abdominal soreness

Nonetheless, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is still expected to be under center for Sunday's opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his status is something to be monitored when the team resumes practice on Thursday.

Foles was held to just 19 snaps in the preseason, all of which came during the third game against the Miami Dolphins. Should his limited availability continue, though, the Jaguars only have rookie Gardner Minshew and second-year quarterback Chase Litton on the depth chart.

Two things that don't matter

Gordon trade market lukewarm

Maybe it is the high asking price, as the Chargers are rumoured to be seeking a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick. But the running back has not garnered much interest beyond the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles reportedly proposed sending Jordan Howard to the Chargers in exchange for Melvin Gordon and a swap of mid-round picks. However, this would cause the Chargers to take on some of Gordon's salary, so naturally, the team declined the lopsided trade.

Gordon will miss week one against the Indianapolis Colts since he failed to report to the Chargers' facility this week, so we will have to wait and see what happens in week two.

Atlanta "very, very close" to agreement with Jones

The Atlanta Falcons receiver never had plans to hold out but team owner Arthur Blank offered some assurance, saying he has every reason to believe the two sides will reach a deal soon.

"I'd be surprised and disappointed if we didn't get it done this week. ... I think it's very reasonable to assume it will get done this week," Blank told The Athletic.

Julio Jones, who is set to earn $9.6m in 2019, has two years remaining on the five-year deal worth $71m he signed in 2015. But the expectation has long been that Jones will have a new contract in place before Atlanta kick off the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

One video you have to see

A shirtless Odell Beckham Jr. caught passes — including a couple one-handed beauties — from Colin Kaepernick in a video the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted.

Wednesday's tweet of the day

Brown let the Raiders know exactly how he felt when he shared a screenshot of his fines to his Instagram story with the caption that read, in part, "when your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now."

Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines from #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0OMhdwFu7K — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2019