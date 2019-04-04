×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pacers handle Griffin-less Pistons 108-89

Associated Press
NEWS
News
04 Apr 2019, 07:18 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 21 points, and the Indiana Pacers took advantage of Blake Griffin's absence, beating the Detroit Pistons 108-89 on Wednesday night.

Griffin missed a third straight game for the Pistons, who are in the middle of a tight race for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. The star forward has been dealing with left knee soreness.

Detroit came into the night in sixth place in the East, but just 1 ½ games ahead of ninth-place Orlando. The Magic gained ground with a win over New York on Wednesday.

The Pacers snapped a 10-game losing streak on the road, and they won for just the third time in their last 10 games. Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner scored 17 points apiece, and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Indiana closed the third quarter with nine straight points, and Doug McDermott's 3-pointer gave the Pacers a 78-62 lead.

Andre Drummond had 28 points and 19 rebounds for the Pistons, and Wayne Ellington scored 24 points.

The Pistons turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter and trailed 18-15 after one. Indiana was up 44-36 at halftime.

RECORD

Drummond tied his own team record with his 66th double-double of the season. He also had that many in 2015-16. Isiah Thomas had 65 in 1984-85.

Advertisement

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana is 22-21 in Victor Oladipo's absence. He is out for the season after a January knee injury. ... Darren Collison (groin) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) also missed the game. ... Cory Joseph had six points and 12 assists.

Pistons: Detroit has lost five of seven. ... The Pistons went 11 of 41 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Boston on Friday night.

Pistons: At Oklahoma City on Friday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Associated Press
NEWS
Pacers use size to pull off big 111-102 win over Pistons
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
Drummond, Griffin lead Pistons over Pacers 113-109
RELATED STORY
Ellington, Griffin lead Pistons past Magic 115-98
RELATED STORY
Pistons handle LeBron-less Lakers 111-97
RELATED STORY
Jackson, Pistons end Blazers' 6-game streak with 99-90 win
RELATED STORY
NBA Predictions: Predicting Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
Indiana Pacers: 5 best Pacers players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us