'Right now, I don't give a s***' - Cousins unconcerned by free agency

DeMarcus Cousins

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins made it clear free agency is the last thing on his mind.

During an appearance on Chris Haynes' podcast 'Posted Up', Cousins, who is approaching the end of a one-year contract with the Warriors, was asked about what he thinks will happen during free agency this offseason.

He was blunt with his response, saying: "Who knows what happens next summer? So I don't know.

"I don't try to get too high, I don't try to get too low with any moment that's been going on. It's going to be a year full of ups and downs. So I'm moving steady through it all.

"I roll with the punches and I'm taking it day by day. And when it's time to make decisions, I'll make decisions. But as of right now, I don't give a s***."

Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3million deal with Golden State during the offseason while he was recovering from a torn left Achilles. He was cleared to play in January and the Warriors gradually increased his minutes.

"I'm happy to be playing basketball again. This is the game I love. I'm glad to be out there competing nightly. I'm glad to be healthy again," Cousins said.

"That's all I'm focused on. And I just want to get better at my craft every day. Like everything else that's coming with it, like, it doesn't really matter to me. It is what it is."

Cousins, a four-time All-Star, has averaged 15.9 points with 7.9 rebounds while shooting 48.5 per cent from the field this season.