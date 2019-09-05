Rockets sign Gordon to four-year contract extension

Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon has signed a contract extension with the Houston Rockets, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday.

Gordon's new deal runs through the 2023-24 NBA season, while it is reportedly worth $75.6million.

The 30-year-old was entering the final year of the four-year deal he signed with the Rockets in 2016 and is now locked up for the next five years and will make an estimated $90m.

Gordon – the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2016-17 – has averaged 16.8 points and 3.2 three-pointers made per game in his three years with the Rockets.

OFFICIAL: Rockets GM Daryl Morey today announced that the team has signed guard @TheofficialEG10 to a contract extension which runs through the 2023-24 season.



» https://t.co/UJcJKLG8b2 pic.twitter.com/udley4NIL2 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 4, 2019

The Rockets are coming off a season where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games of the Western Conference semi-finals, and since then Houston have both changed up their backcourt and cemented it.

Houston traded Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook and have now secured Gordon.

Westbrook, Gordon and 2017-18 MVP James Harden are now all locked up through at least the 2022-23 season, though both Westbrook and Harden have player options that year.