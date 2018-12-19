Second Jr NBA Global C'ship to be held from August 6-11 next year

New York, Dec 19 (PTI) The second annual Jr NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13-and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world, will be held from August 6 to 11 next year at the Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday announced the details of event and said 32 teams will participate in a week of on-court competition and off-court programming centered on the Jr NBA's core values of teamwork, respect, determination and community at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The NBA will introduce a new layer of local competitions in the US, including more than 20 local tournaments 14 of which will be hosted by NBA teams in their respective markets to expand the pool of participating boys and girls teams.

Long-time league partner and leading basketball stakeholder USA Basketball will enhance all US competitions and help increase accessibility by accrediting local tournaments, again licensing participating coaches, supporting all eight US regional tournaments and promoting best practices through the implementation of the NBA and USA Basketball Youth Guidelines.

In India, 10 boys and 10 girls from the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA Selection Camp will be chosen to represent the country in the Jr NBA Global Championship.

The international competition, which will once again leverage the Jr NBA's extensive global reach, will expand to additional countries and territories.

Top players from the Caribbean will now have the opportunity to compete alongside players from South America for a chance to represent Latin America in the Jr NBA Global Championship.

The Asia Pacific regional competition will expand to include youth from Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The victorious boys and girls teams from each of the eight US regional tournaments (Central, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and West) and the boys and girls teams representing the eight international regions (Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe and Middle East, India, Latin America, and Mexico) will get all-expenses-paid trips to compete at the culminating event in Orlando.?

US teams will have the opportunity to register online for a chance to compete in their respective regional tournament.

The Jr NBA Global Championship will feature boys and girls divisions, separated into US and international brackets that begin with round-robin play and continue with single-elimination competition. The winners of the US and international brackets will play in the global championship games on August 11.

More than 300 boys and girls from 35 countries participated in the inaugural Jr NBA Global Championship in August earlier this year