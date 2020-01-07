Sixers star Embiid could miss Celtics clash after dislocating finger

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid said he could miss the upcoming NBA clash with the Boston Celtics due to a dislocated finger.

Embiid hurt his finger in Monday's 120-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder as the 76ers snapped a four-game losing streak.

All-Star Embiid dislocated his left ring finger in the opening quarter, however, he continued and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Embiid, though, is questionable for Thursday's showdown against Eastern Conference rivals the Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.

"That's a possibility," Embiid said when asked if he could miss the game. "I want to play. It's a big game. Last time we played them we had great success, but at the end of the day whatever they want me to do. Obviously I'll try to fight it, but they care about me so whatever they want to do ... We'll see."

Embiid added: "They [medical staff] were just talking about the ligament. They're still figuring out what's next."

"It was pretty bad," Embiid continued. "I basically could only play with one hand. It was really bad. But in the midst of the losing streak I just wanted to make sure that I do everything possible to get us a win, and I was glad to get us a win.

"The consequences, you assume them later, but as the leader I wanted to go out and show your team-mates that you want to win and you're going to do whatever possible to do so."

76ers head coach Brett Brown hailed Embiid for returning to the court after sustaining the injury as Philadelphia returned to winning ways.

"For him to go back in and come back out and play, I was shocked I was able to come back out and play," Brown said. "That is a tough return to the court, that is a competitive statement.

"I appreciate him, I respect that, we needed to play well here at home, we haven't been on the right side of the win-loss column lately."