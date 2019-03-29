×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spurs honour Ginobili with video tribute, jersey retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    29 Mar 2019, 10:32 IST
Manu Ginóbili San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks NBA 14122017
Manu Ginóbili

Manu Ginobili was the man of the night in San Antonio on Thursday.

The Spurs honoured the future Hall of Famer with a video tribute following the team's 116-110 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and retired his number 20 jersey to the rafters at AT&T Center.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised the Argentine standout, saying "there were no championships" without Ginobili.

Before Popovich spoke, former team-mate Tony Parker roasted Ginobili in front of the roaring crowd.

Ginobili, 41, was selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 1999 draft but left to play basketball in Europe, where he won two Italian League MVP awards, before coming back for his rookie season in 2002.

He spent his entire 16-year NBA career in San Antonio, helping the team win four NBA titles and earning two All-Star selections.

In internationals, Ginobili was an Olympic gold medallist for Argentina in 2004 and bronze medallist in 2008.

Omnisport
NEWS
Heat honour Bosh with jersey retirement, tribute video
RELATED STORY
DeRozan leads Spurs past Cavs as team honors Ginobili
RELATED STORY
Spurs retire Ginobili's jersey during emotional ceremony
RELATED STORY
Spurs honour Parker with video tribute during his return to San Antonio
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the San Antonio Spurs
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K19: All-Time San Antonio Spurs Player Ratings and Roster
RELATED STORY
Dragic scores 22 as Heat snap Spurs' 9-game winning streak
RELATED STORY
Paul Pierce told Celtics' GM Danny Ainge to scrap Isaiah Thomas' tribute video
RELATED STORY
3 Jersey Numbers That The Oklahoma City Thunder Should Retire
RELATED STORY
Manu Ginobili: Top 5 Gamewinners of his NBA career
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us