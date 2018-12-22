×
Spurs make season-high 19 3-pointers, rout Wolves 124-98

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    22 Dec 2018, 09:53 IST
AP Image

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bryn Forbes scored 22 points and the San Antonio Spurs set a season-high with 19 3-pointers in a 124-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Marco Belinelli had 17 points and Davis Bertans added 15 to help the Spurs win for the seventh time in eight games. San Antonio has led by at least 20 points in each of the last eight games, and held an opponent under 100 points for the seventh straight time.

Rudy Gay scored 14 points, DeMar DeRozan added 12 and LaMarcus Aldridge 10 as the Spurs were able to rest their starters for much of the fourth quarter.

Minnesota only led for 22 seconds off a 3-foot hook by Taj Gibson with 6:55 remaining in the first quarter for an 11-10 advantage.

Andrew Wiggins scored 15 points to lead the Timberwolves, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Robert Covington had 13 each. Minnesota has lost 11 straight in San Antonio.

Timberwolves starting point guard Derrick Rose did not play in the second half due to a sore left ankle. Rose had four points, two rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes.

Belinelli was 5 for 9 on 3-pointers.

The Spurs took a 47-26 lead on three straight 3s by Belinelli, the second coming after Gay stripped Dario Saric of a dribble in the lane.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Jeff Teague missed his third straight game due to left foot soreness. Teague was averaging 9.3 points and 10.1 assists in December prior to the injury. ... Minnesota did not have a single player score in double figures in the first half. Tyus Jones was the team's leading scorer at the time with eight points. ... The Timberwolves are 0-6 when scoring fewer than 100 points.

Spurs: San Antonio, which hosts Houston on Saturday, is 4-7 in back-to-backs. The Spurs are 0-5 on the second night of a back-to-back. ... Aldridge made his second 3-pointer of the season at the close of the third quarter. Aldridge is 2 for 12 on 3s this season. ... San Antonio's previous high for 3-pointers made was 15 against the Lakers on Oct. 22. ... The Spurs made 10 3s in the first half for the second straight game. Their season high for a half is 11 against New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Spurs: Host Houston on Saturday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
