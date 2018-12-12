×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tenerife back to winning ways, AEK beat Hapoel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    12 Dec 2018, 04:19 IST
TenerifeBonn - cropped
Tenerife take on Bonn in the Champions League

Iberostar Tenerife bounced back from their first Basketball Champions League defeat of the season with a last-ditch victory on Tuesday, while defending champions AEK Athens won again.

Tenerife, the 2016-17 winners, had been edged out 66-65 by PAOK in their previous match, but they came through another tough test against Telekom Baskets Bonn in overtime to improve to 7-1 in Group B.

A sloppy finish to the fourth quarter saw Bonn force the additional period at 82-82, yet Tim Abromaitis' cool head from the free-throw line then saw him end on 16 points in a 99-92 away win.

Javier Beiran's fine three-pointer also helped Tenerife to seize the overtime advantage.

Meanwhile, in Group C, AEK's charge continued against Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem, with Malcom Griffin's 25 points and seven rebounds setting up an 83-70 triumph.

Hapoel fall one point behind the Greek leaders as the otherwise congested pool saw Telenet Giants Antwerp and JDA Dijon boost their hopes with victories over Lietkabelis and CEZ Nymburk respectively.

Promitheas Patras' tough spell in Group D goes on as they slipped to a third defeat in four at home to Filou Oostende.

The hosts had been unbeaten through four games but have since lost their way and were beaten again, losing 88-84 despite Tony Meier's 33 points.

And medi Bayreuth, led by Kassius Robertson's 31 points, along with SIG Strasbourg are also in the mix, after respectively defeating Besiktas Sompo Japan and Petrol Olimpija.

Omnisport
NEWS
Brown condemns Champions League holders AEK to opening...
RELATED STORY
Bonn spoil PAOK's landmark European game
RELATED STORY
Basketball Champions League 2018-19: How the contenders...
RELATED STORY
Ventspils condemn Ludwigsburg to another defeat, Tenerife...
RELATED STORY
Iberostar Tenerife and Segafredo Virtus Bologna stay...
RELATED STORY
Tenerife streak halted by PAOK as Bologna roll on
RELATED STORY
Tenerife begin with a win, Besiktas edge out Bayreuth
RELATED STORY
Murcia stay perfect in BCL, Ludwigsburg's misery goes on
RELATED STORY
Promitheas beaten but Bologna stay perfect in Group D
RELATED STORY
Bamberg battle back to claim Champions League win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us