Tenerife back to winning ways, AEK beat Hapoel

Tenerife take on Bonn in the Champions League

Iberostar Tenerife bounced back from their first Basketball Champions League defeat of the season with a last-ditch victory on Tuesday, while defending champions AEK Athens won again.

Tenerife, the 2016-17 winners, had been edged out 66-65 by PAOK in their previous match, but they came through another tough test against Telekom Baskets Bonn in overtime to improve to 7-1 in Group B.

A sloppy finish to the fourth quarter saw Bonn force the additional period at 82-82, yet Tim Abromaitis' cool head from the free-throw line then saw him end on 16 points in a 99-92 away win.

Javier Beiran's fine three-pointer also helped Tenerife to seize the overtime advantage.

Meanwhile, in Group C, AEK's charge continued against Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem, with Malcom Griffin's 25 points and seven rebounds setting up an 83-70 triumph.

Hapoel fall one point behind the Greek leaders as the otherwise congested pool saw Telenet Giants Antwerp and JDA Dijon boost their hopes with victories over Lietkabelis and CEZ Nymburk respectively.

Promitheas Patras' tough spell in Group D goes on as they slipped to a third defeat in four at home to Filou Oostende.

The hosts had been unbeaten through four games but have since lost their way and were beaten again, losing 88-84 despite Tony Meier's 33 points.

And medi Bayreuth, led by Kassius Robertson's 31 points, along with SIG Strasbourg are also in the mix, after respectively defeating Besiktas Sompo Japan and Petrol Olimpija.