Tenerife begin with a win, Besiktas edge out Bayreuth
Former Basketball Champions League winners Tenerife began the 2018-19 campaign with an 87-68 win over Baskets Bonn on Tuesday.
The new season got under way with 2016-17 champions Tenerife in action, winning at home as new recruit Thad McFadden again impressed, top-scoring for the Spaniards with 13 points while also providing four assists.
Bojan Subotic put up 18 points off the bench for Bonn but could not turn the tide, the visitors holding the lead for just 28 seconds in a one-sided contest.
Elsewhere in the group, Venezia proved too strong for PAOK, triumphing 69-59.
Besiktas, among the favourites in Group D, also enjoyed an opening victory, though they were made to work hard to edge out Medi Bayreuth.
The German side had shocked Besiktas in the opening knockout round last season but they went down 78-70 at home, Robin Benzing scoring 20, including four three-pointers, for the visitors.
Strasbourg, another quarter-finalist last term, won 81-71 on the road at Olimpija.
Avellino and Antwerp Giants each needed overtime to record victories away from home, over Nizhny Novgorod and Lietkabelis respectively, while Dijon were 74-63 winners against Nymburk.