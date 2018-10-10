×
Tenerife begin with a win, Besiktas edge out Bayreuth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    10 Oct 2018, 03:24 IST
RodrigoSanMiguel - cropped
Tenerife's Rogrigo San Miguel in Champions League action

Former Basketball Champions League winners Tenerife began the 2018-19 campaign with an 87-68 win over Baskets Bonn on Tuesday.

The new season got under way with 2016-17 champions Tenerife in action, winning at home as new recruit Thad McFadden again impressed, top-scoring for the Spaniards with 13 points while also providing four assists.

Bojan Subotic put up 18 points off the bench for Bonn but could not turn the tide, the visitors holding the lead for just 28 seconds in a one-sided contest.

Elsewhere in the group, Venezia proved too strong for PAOK, triumphing 69-59.

Besiktas, among the favourites in Group D, also enjoyed an opening victory, though they were made to work hard to edge out Medi Bayreuth.

The German side had shocked Besiktas in the opening knockout round last season but they went down 78-70 at home, Robin Benzing scoring 20, including four three-pointers, for the visitors.

Strasbourg, another quarter-finalist last term, won 81-71 on the road at Olimpija.

Avellino and Antwerp Giants each needed overtime to record victories away from home, over Nizhny Novgorod and Lietkabelis respectively, while Dijon were 74-63 winners against Nymburk.

Omnisport
NEWS
Basketball Champions League 2018-19: How the contenders...
5 NBA Players with Iconic Pre-Game Rituals
5 Worst Contracts Handed Out in NBA History
World Cup Diary: Wilson talks winning gold at the World Cup
5 Times Michael Jordan got shut down
Greatest Celtics starters of the past decade (2008-2018)
NBA: Top 5 Dunkers who never participated in the Slam...
10 facts that put MJ's GOAT status beyond reasonable doubt
NBA 2018-19: The top 10 international players 
NBA 2018-19: 10 Highest Paid NBA Players By Salaries 
