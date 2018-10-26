This Week in U.S. Sports: Dodgers on the brink in World Series

It was an eventful week in the United States as just about everything was going on every single day.

On October 18, everything actually was going on as the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and College Football all had games in action.

It was simply a wonderful week of sports and on Tuesday, the signature moment of America's Pastime began.

1. Dodgers in a hole

There may be no way out of this one for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Matched up with American League champions the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, Los Angeles dropped each of the first two games 8-4 and 4-2 to go down 2-0 in the series.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the last team to come back from a 2-0 deficit in the World Series was the New York Yankees in 1981. They happened to do so against the Dodgers.

The series now shifts to Los Angeles where the Dodgers will take on the Red Sox, who had the second-best road record in all of MLB. Meanwhile, the Dodgers gave up more home runs, extra-base hits, a better batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage at home in 2018. Things are not looking good for LA.

2. Punishments handed down for Lakers-Rockets brawl

LeBron James' career at the Staples Center got off to an eventful start on Saturday as the Lakers lost to the Rockets and the first brawl of the NBA season erupted. Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo were involved in a scuffle, before the Lakers' Brandon Ingram came in and delivered a blow from behind as well.

Punishments were expected after the fight and they were indeed handed down. The three men may have gotten off easy though.

Ingram was suspended for four games while Rondo got three and Paul two. The Lakers and Rockets play three more times this season and match up again on December 13, when all three players will have already served their time.

3. Tom Wilson's suspension upheld

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson was suspended for 20 games by the NHL before the season for a hit on St Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist. Wilson was marked as a repeat offender which is why the punishment was so high.

The Washington winger hoped to get his suspension reduced, but commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the penalty on Thursday. Wilson can now appeal to an independent arbitrator with hopes he can get some games taken off his punishment.

Wilson signed a six-year, $31million deal with the Capitals before the season and will potentially lose more than $1m if he serves the duration of the suspension.

4. The College Football Playoff may have just lost a team

The Ohio State Buckeyes were seen as a team likely to get into college football's final four after the season, but their resume took a massive hit on Saturday as they suffered a demoralising 49-20 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers for their first defeat of the season.

Ohio State lost their best player earlier in the week in Nick Bosa, who decided he was going to leave school to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, but the loss to the Boilermakers may have been more painful.

The top four teams in the country likely now include Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and LSU. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its first top-25 ranking on Tuesday.

5. Malcolm Jenkins, Eric Reid quarrel during, after Sunday's game

Carolina safety Eric Reid finally signed with an NFL team at the end of September and got his first look at Malcolm Jenkins and the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. Reid has some bad blood with Jenkins, who the Panthers safety butted heads with as part of the Players Coalition which the NFL formed to end social injustices and racial inequality so future generations have opportunity to thrive without barriers.

Reid confronted Jenkins on the field before the game during the coin toss and clashed with players on the field as well. He called Jenkins a "sellout" and "neo-colonialist" after the game, claiming he co-opted a movement Reid and Colin Kaepernick started when the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback first kneeled in 2016.

Jenkins told reporters on Wednesday his desire has always been to help people and that "nobody wins when you see bickering back and forth".