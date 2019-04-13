×
Thunder star Paul George 'day to day' for Blazers series

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    13 Apr 2019, 05:12 IST
Westbrook-Russell-Paul-George-USNews-021319-ftr-getty
Russell Westbrook and Paul George

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan was non-committal on Paul George's chances of playing in Game 1 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

George reaggravated a shoulder injury from six weeks ago in Tuesday's 112-111 victory over the Houston Rockets and missed Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It remains to be seen if the six-time NBA All-Star will be available for Sunday's opener in Portland as coach Donovan said George is "day to day".

He elaborated, in quotes reported by the Oklahoman: "No one has indicated to me this is a long-term deal."

For his part, George said: "Like I said, just try to get it prepared as much as possible. 

"It's playoff time so it's more than this. It's about being out there with my guys. As much as I can get it [as close as] 100 [cent] as possible, or close to it, expect me out there Sunday."

George's shoulders have been troublesome for much of the season's late-going, though Donovan has said the issues are not related.

The Thunder star has played for about a month with kinesiology tape on his left shoulder. Before that, he sat out for three games between February 28 and March 3 because of soreness in the right shoulder.

Oklahoma City's leading scorer at 28 points per game, George also averages 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals in a team-high 36.9 minutes.

If he is limited or, worse, unavailable against the Blazers, it offers some hope for Portland, who will be without star big man Jusuf Nurkic (broken leg). Much of OKC's offense would flow through Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroeder and Steven Adams if George is out.

