Warriors center Cousins expects to return for playoffs

DeMarcus Cousins holds his thigh

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins said the injury that has sidelined him is like a "bad movie", but he wants to return in the playoffs.

Cousins has been recovering from a torn left quadriceps muscle, which he suffered in the Warriors' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

He began his rehab program earlier this month.

"For me, my goal is I ain't planning on sitting," Cousins told The Undefeated on Monday.

"I don't know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I'm planning on doing... It's definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it.

"I was confident from the beginning once they told me the severity of it. Talking to the doctors helped me understand the injury a little more. I started analysing things and playing it out in my head. I'm going to take it day by day and work my a*** off like I always do.

"Obviously, I was little more relieved that it wasn't anything catastrophic like I've dealt with before. It sucks to be injured anyway on top of that. The timing of it really f***** me up the most. It's a part of this game, man. I'm not the first. I won't be the last."

Coach Steve Kerr initially said it was unlikely Cousins would play again this season, but added on Sunday there is a good chance the big man will be able to return as the Warriors make a run at another championship.

Cousins, who finished the regular season averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game, suffered the injury when he fell chasing a loose ball on a fast break in the first quarter of Golden State’s Game 2 matchup with Los Angeles.

Kerr also said center Damian Jones is expected to be cleared for contact next week and could be back in the lineup soon. Jones has not played since suffering a torn pectoral in December.

The Warriors eliminated the Clippers in six games and won their first two matchups against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals. However, they lost Game 3 in overtime.

Houston and Golden State will meet in Game 4 on Monday.