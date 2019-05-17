Warriors center Cousins has 'progressed to on-court work'

DeMarcus Cousins of the Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins is taking steps towards returning to the court for the Golden State Warriors.

The 28-year-old center, who tore his left quadriceps muscle during the Warriors' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in mid-April, "has progressed to on-court work", the team announced on Thursday.

Cousins, however, is still not ready for "live action".

Kevin Durant, who is sidelined with a calf strain, and Cousins will be re-evaluated again in a week's time.

Kevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins injury update: pic.twitter.com/nEDLHT5vue — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 17, 2019

Cousins suffered the injury when he fell down chasing a loose ball on a fast break early in Golden State's series against the Clippers.

The team were originally not optimistic about Cousins playing again in the playoffs, but he said last week he was hoping to return.

Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3million deal with the Warriors in July and missed the team's first 45 games as he continued to recover from a torn Achilles.

He finished the regular season averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per appearance.

The Warriors entered Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday with a 1-0 lead.