Warriors' Durant wears Supersonics jersey in return to Seattle

Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant returned to the city that gave him his start, making it the first time in 10 years an NBA game was played in Seattle.

Before NBA champions the Warriors tipped off their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, former Supersonics forward Durant had a message for the crowd at KeyArena.

Durant was selected with pick two by the Supersonics in 2007 and he spent one season in Seattle before new owner Clay Bennett relocated the team to Oklahoma City and changed their name to the Thunder.

As he addressed the adoring crowd, Durant rocked a Supersonics jersey with Shawn Kemp's name on the back. Kemp also spent his rookie season and the next seven years of his 14-year career with the Supersonics.

Kevin Durant addresses the crowd pregame in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/UI4p0M7ENu — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2018

"First off, I want to give a shout out to the Seattle Storm for holding it down and winning a championship — much love," Durant said.

"On behalf of myself, the NBA and my organisation and team-mates, we'd like to thank you guys for coming out and supporting us.

"I know it's been a rough 10 years. The NBA is back in Seattle for the night, but hopefully it's back forever soon."

Now that's how you make an entrance in Seattle! Shoutout Shawn Kemp! pic.twitter.com/0u7zTaM83r — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 6, 2018