×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Westbrook's triple-double feat will not be matched, says George

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    06 Apr 2019, 14:30 IST
Russell Westbrook - cropped
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook

Paul George believes Russell Westbrook is setting a benchmark that will never be matched after the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard ensured he will average a triple-double for the third consecutive campaign.

Westbrook can no longer average fewer than 10 assists in the 2018-19 regular season after he contributed 15 - along with 19 points and eight rebounds - in a 123-110 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Prior to Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the season two years ago, no player had managed the feat since 1962.

"He'll go down as a Hall of Famer, one of the best," team-mate George was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Nobody, I don't believe, will be able to match that or beat that. You've got to be wired a certain way on a nightly basis to be able to compete at that level. He's special."

George's words were echoed by OKC coach Billy Donovan, who added: "I think the fact that he has done this three years in a row, people don't understand what has happened, in my opinion.

"And I'm shocked that they don't talk about it. And I know they're numbers, and I get all that stuff, but in terms of the historic part of the game, people are going to look back in time, and I think what he has done will be more appreciated later on than it is right now."

Westbrook, who provided an astonishing no-look, over-the-head assist for Steven Adams against the Pistons, is now averaging 22.9 points, 10.6 assists and 11.1 rebounds this season.

Advertisement

He said: "It'll hit me at some point. Like it's gonna hit everybody else in this room, too.

"[I'm] just blessed. I do what I do every single night, regardless of what anybody says, what they call it, what they say. 

"I'm just thankful to all the team-mates in this locker room, team-mates over the last couple years, they made my job easy. I just try to do what I can to impact the game in every facet. I've said that every year, and I stand by it."

Omnisport
NEWS
George scores 30, Thunder beat Pistons 123-110
RELATED STORY
NBA Most Valuable Player: The case for Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
George revels in Thunder fightback
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Talking Points From the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers match
RELATED STORY
George scores 31 vs. former team, helps Thunder top Pacers
RELATED STORY
George, Westbrook rally Thunder past Rockets, 117-112
RELATED STORY
3 players who shouldn't be considered for NBA's 2019 Most Improved Player Award
RELATED STORY
George lifts Thunder past 76ers 117-115
RELATED STORY
March Madness: Greatest March Madness Moments Ever
RELATED STORY
NBA: Paul George is becoming a Most Valuable Player candidate
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us