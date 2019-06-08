×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

You've just got to dig deep - Klay made of strong stuff for wounded Warriors

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    08 Jun 2019, 17:18 IST
Thompson_cropped
Klay Thompson was Golden State's leading scorer in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson insisted his injured hamstring was not an issue after producing a performance his Golden State Warriors coach described as "amazing" in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Having hurt his left leg during a series-levelling victory for the Warriors in Toronto, Thompson sat out his team's 123-109 defeat to the Raptors in Game 3 on Wednesday.

The five-time All-Star was back in action on Friday but, despite scoring a team-high 28 points, was unable to prevent the Raptors triumphing again, meaning Toronto lead 3-1 to sit on the verge of a first title in their history.

"It didn't affect me," Thompson told the media after playing 42 minutes.

"Like I said before, it's the Finals, it's a long season, you play a hundred-plus games, you're going to be banged up. But you've just got to dig deep.

"No one's going to feel sorry for you, so you just got to go out there, man up and play the best of your ability."

Golden State coach Steve Kerr praised both Thompson and Kevon Looney, who played in Game 4 despite dealing with a fracture near his collarbone.

"Klay was amazing, with a tweaked hamstring to do what he did," Kerr said. "Looney as well, coming in and playing 20 minutes given his injury status.

Advertisement

"So both those guys are ...they're warriors. No pun intended. They just compete, compete, compete, and I'm really proud of both of them.

"Both played really well, but again, it wasn't enough in terms of our team effort."

While both Thompson and Looney returned to action, Kevin Durant is still yet to be involved during the Finals due to a calf problem.

Game 5 of the series takes place in Toronto on Monday.

Advertisement
Warriors star Thompson out of Game 3 due to hamstring injury
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 Talking points from Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
Klay Thompson questionable for Game 3 as Kevin Durant still out for Warriors
RELATED STORY
Golden State Warriors: Best Warriors Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 3 Highest-Scoring Games of Klay Thompson's career
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday June 4th: Kevin Durant to join Clippers? Klay Thompson injury update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
Klay Thompson to play Game 4, Kevin Durant out
RELATED STORY
Raptors overcome Warriors in Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 Talking Points from Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 4
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us