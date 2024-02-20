What happened to Donovan Clingan's tooth during the Georgetown clash? Exploring the impact of the 7-foot-2 center on UConn’s season

On December 20, 2022, UConn center Donovan Clingan lost one of his front teeth in a game against Georgetown. From that incident, he learned a valuable lesson: always wear a mouthguard.

Clingan learned how physical the Big East can be in his freshman year with the Huskies. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol was hit in the mouth twice in the team's 84-73 win over the Hoyas at the Gampel Pavilion, losing a tooth in the process.

Clingan was first hit by an inadvertent elbow from Brandon Murray. Georgetown's Murray was driving to the basket and elbowed Clingan in the mouth, causing the tooth to crack.

In the second half, opposing center Qudus Wahab struck Clingan again in the mouth, knocking almost the entire tooth out. The Connecticut center continued to play after the incident and managed to block Wahab's shot which led to a three-pointer by Joey Calcaterra.

The center remained on the court despite the incident and finished with two points, four rebounds, and one assist in nine minutes of play.

Post-game, Huskies coach Dan Hurley gave plaudits to Clingan's resolve to play the game despite his condition. He likened the center to a "hockey player" and said (via CT Insider):

"I guess he didn't know the Whalers left town. He looked like a hockey player."

Donovan Clingan making an impact for the No. 1 Huskies in the 2023-24 NCAA season

Donovan Clingan has delivered for the No.1-ranked Connecticut this season.

In 21 games, the big man averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.5 assists per contest. Clingan is shooting 64.4% from the field and 54.0% from the free throw line.

In his last game against No. 4 Marquette, Clingan posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was almost perfect from the field, making seven of his eight shots.

Clingan has formed a partnership with sophomore forward Alex Karaban. The duo has been able to provide a solid interior presence that can defend the post against incursions down the paint for UConn.

UConn (24-2, 14-1 Big East) will take on No. 15 Creighton on Tuesday night and Donovan Clingan is expected to man the paint once more for the Huskies in their bid to solidify their grip on the top spot going into March Madness.

