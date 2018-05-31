Root: Time for England to stand up

England were "below par" at Lord's but Joe Root is confident they will be more competitive in the second Test with Pakistan.

England Test captain Joe Root

Joe Root has demanded a reaction from his England side as they look to salvage something from their two-match series with Pakistan at Headingley.

England were thrashed by nine wickets at Lord's in the opening Test after twice failing to score more than 250, their first innings total of 184 immediately putting them on the back foot.

Only Alastair Cook (70) hit a half century in that total and, although there was more resistance in the second knock, they still failed to set Pakistan a difficult challenge.

Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail comfortably led the tourists to their target and brought criticism on Root's side for another meek Test display.

But the skipper is confident they can put on a better showing in Leeds as England look to end an eight-match winless streak.

"I think it helps us, getting straight back into it, not having too much time to think about things," Root told reporters on Thursday.

"It was very clear where we needed to improve from last week.

The sun is out at Headingley.



Final training session for the lads before the second Test #ENGvPAK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 31 May 2018

"We've had some good preparation, the guys have really worked hard and now it's going out and proving a point, putting a really strong performance in as a group and showing some pride in the badge.

"I look at that dressing room, there's so much talent in there, so many times individuals have stood up and put match-winning performances in, and it's another opportunity to do that.

"Young players, senior players, if we stand up as a collective group then we'll put in a good performance.

"Pakistan played extremely well last week, so we've got to make sure we are better and make sure we get a win in this series."

Ben Stokes remains a doubt for England with a hamstring problem, so Root has delayed naming his side for the match, but Keaton Jennings will play as a direct replacement for Mark Stoneman.

"He'll be desperate to take his opportunity," Root said of Jennings.

"Every player in this side wants to make an impact this week. For Keaton it's a great opportunity, I hope he looks at it that way and goes out and expresses himself in his own way, and plays and delivers how he has done at the start of this season."