Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete When a Tree Falls

When a Tree Falls is one of the many side missions to complete in Gray Zone Warfare. The quest is allotted to you by vendor Artisan and is one of the trickier missions to complete in the shooter. The quest will task you with finding out what happened to Malo Kethavongsa. To look for the person can be challenging if you are not aware of where you are going.

This will force you to waste a lot of time. Thus, it comes as no surprise why many in the community are struggling to complete it.

This Gray Zone Warfare guide will go over how to easily complete the “When a Tree Falls” side mission.

How to easily complete When a Tree Falls in Gray Zone Warfare

The Artisan will offer you the When a Tree Falls quest (Image via MADFINGER Games)

As mentioned, the “When a Tree Falls” side mission is given to you by the vendor Artisan in Gray Zone Warfare. The mission has a rather simple objective; to find out everything you can about an individual named Malo Kethavongsa.

To complete it you will first need to:

Make your way to the sawmill, which is the area located right between Fort Narith and Kiu Vongsa.

When you reach the place, make sure to look for chopped wood. You will find piles of them along with a place that is filled with wooden beams.

It is here that you will find the dead body of Malo Kethavongsa. He has been crushed under two tree trunks.

When you find the body, make your way to the corpse and interact with it. Select “Confirm Identity,” which will automatically complete the quest.

Once confirmed, head back to Artisan who will then reward you for your efforts.

Malo Kethavongsa (IMage via MADFINGER Games)

Rewards for completing the When a Tree Falls side quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Once you have identified the body and reported back to Artisan, the NPS will provide you with the following rewards:

Mosin

1000 XP

150 Reputation

While When the Tree Falls is not a difficult quest to complete, it can take you hours to round it out, especially if you don’t know where to look. The body is not that easy to spot, but it’s recommended that you complete this mission for the rewards that it offers.