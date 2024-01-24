Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream expectations: Major announcements, redemption codes, and banners

Set to premiere on January 26, 2024, Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream is only a few days away. Version 2.0 will be the biggest update in the game, bringing an entirely new region, Penacony, the planet of Harmony, to the game. Trailblazers will also be interested in the fresh cast of characters as they embark on new and exciting journeys on the planet governed by the Aeon, Xipe.

The community is excited about the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream, which is expected to include quality-of-life improvements along with new and fascinating quests. The following piece will attempt to shed light on a few features to expect from the upcoming Special Program.

Note: The pointers in this article are based on speculation and leaks via various sources. Take this with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream: Characters, rerun banners, and more features expected from the Special Program

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 will be called If One Dreams At Midnight, and for the first time, the livestream will not be hosted by Owlbert. Instead, the chairman of HoYoverse, Liu "Dawei" Wei, will host the Special Program.

This raises several questions about what surprises await Trailblazers, which will be unveiled during the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream. Here are a few speculated features that might make an appearance during the Special Program on January 26, 2023.

1) Featured and rerun banners

The enigmatic Black Swan will be featured in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Black Swan (Nihility) and Sparkle (Harmony) are confirmed to be the featured 5-stars of the upcoming 2.0 update. While the Special Program will have an exclusive section highlighting their gameplay style and providing a brief explanation of their kit, which prior characters will receive a rerun banner remains unknown.

Recent leaks have surfaced, suggesting two of these four characters might get a rerun:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Jing Yuan

Luocha

Fu Xuan

Dan Heng IL and Jing Yuan will most likely receive their first rerun, but as of now, one needs to wait for the official confirmation during the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream.

2) New relic cavern and sets

Dr Ratio lacks a Relic set dedicated to him (Image via HoYoverse)

The ongoing version 1.6 added two new characters to the game: Dr Ratio (The Hunt) and Ruan Mei (Harmony). Both lack a best-in-slot relic set that compliments their respective kits. However, a new set might be featured alongside a new relic cavern during the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream.

The first of the new sets will likely experiment with the Break Effect and enhancing companions to complement Ruan Mei's kit. At the same time, the second will focus on Ratio's kit, which provides additional damage to debuffed enemies.

3) Stellar Jades, rewards, and redemption codes

Every Special Program provides 300 Stellar Jades (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream is guaranteed to provide three redemption codes alongside revealing the 10x Special Star Rail Passes, which will be made available once the update is live. But given this Special Program is being hosted by Dawei himself, players can expect to see additional rewards, including more Star Rail passes or additional redemption codes

While there is no confirmation, a 4-star selector might also be revealed during the stream, featuring all available 4-stars or a few characters from the roster.

4) Additional teases of upcoming characters

Acheron will be one of the featured 5-stars in version 2.1 (Image via Hoyoverse)

Several people playing important roles during the Trailblaze excursion through Penacony have already been revealed and teased in promotional content. This includes the Annihilation Gang, led by Duke Inferno, IPC member Aventurine, and Galaxy Ranger Acheron, to name a few.

During the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream, players can expect to learn more about upcoming characters and gain insight into what drives them.

5) Quality-of-life improvements

Hoyoverse might reveal a few quality-of-life or QoL updates that will be implemented in the game with the version 2.0 update. It is still unclear what changes will be made to the game, but leaks have surfaced online claiming that new Golden Calyxes will be added to give trace and ascension material drops.

Hopefully, more light will be shed on this matter when the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream goes live on January 26, 2024.

