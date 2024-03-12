"Oh, this collab is going to make a s**tload of money": Overwatch 2 community excited for Cowboy Bebop collaboration

The Overwatch 2 community has shown excitement for the upcoming Cowboy Bebop collaboration. The official gameplay trailer, which was released on March 11, 2024, showcased the upcoming skin collection expected to arrive with the Cowboy Bebop collaboration. This has left fans eagerly awaiting the event's release.

A Reddit user, u/EarthDragon2189, after witnessing the trailer, claimed:

"Oh, this collab is going to make a s**tload of money."

The community has voiced similar opinions regarding the new crossover event. Players can expect the Cowboy Bebop collaboration event to debut on March 12, 2024, along with the Overwatch 2 mid-season update for Season 9. Read on for more on the community's reaction to the upcoming event.

Overwatch 2 community goes head-over-heels for Cowboy Bebop collaboration

Reddit comment from u/EarthDragon2189 (Image via Reddit)

The Overwatch 2 community has received the upcoming Cowboy Bebop collaboration with open arms. This new event will feature unique cosmetics for some of the most popular Heroes, including:

Ashe Cassidy Wrecking Ball Sombra Mauga

One user, McManus26, commented that despite never purchasing a single skin in a video game, the new line for the upcoming collaboration could compel them to spend money on Hero skins:

Numerous other users have also chimed in with similar views, stating how well-designed the event skins have been this time around. Players believe that the Overwatch 2 design team has outdone themselves with this collaboration event:

Reddit comments (Image via Reddit)

A flurry of comments from numerous users attempting not to buy the upcoming skins indicates the level of perfection the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover has attained.

The Overwatch 2 community appears thrilled with the collaboration and even more impressed with the fact that Sunrise Studios, the creators of Cowboy Bebop, has officially made the animations for each Hero in the trailer.

Previously, OW2 made headlines as it teamed up with One Punch Man to deliver one of the most popular skin collections in the game. However, the OW2 Cowboy Bebop crossover is at a completely different level. It marks the event as one of the biggest crossovers ever introduced in the game.

While the majority of the upcoming skins have been received with widespread positivity, some players have pointed out the goofy design implemented for Cassidy. Cosplaying Spike Speigel, Cassidy, without his hat, has almost become unrecognizable for many.

It is safe to say that Blizzard Entertainment is heading in the right direction, listening to the community and delivering on its promises of uplifting the game. At this rate, the game's popularity is expected to skyrocket in the coming months.

